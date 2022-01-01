Go
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

Fresh, Local, Family Owned

10310 Cascade Crossing

Popular Items

Hooley Hunks 1/2 Batch.$8.00
Fresh, locally sourced hand-cut hunks of chicken tenders, Grilled or Crispy, in your favorite Savory Sauce. Served with a side and dipping sauce
Irish Egg Rolls Trio$11.50
A trio of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
Hooley Hunk Salad.$8.50
Grilled or crispy Hooley Hunks, in your favorite Savory Sauce, fresh spring mix, crisp veggies, shredded cheddar and sliced eggs. CHOOSE: House Salad or Caesar Salad base.
Quesadillas.$9.00
Tomatoes, onions, peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses between grilled white flour tortillas, with salsa and sour cream.
Extra Sauces
Add more of your favorite sauce!
Hooley Hunks Full Batch$13.50
Fresh, locally sourced hand-cut hunks of chicken tenders, Grilled or Crispy, in your favorite Savory Sauce. served with a side dipping sauce
Classic Reuben ☘️$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread with a side of pub chips
Corned Beef Sandwich ☘️$13.50
Half pound of freshly prepared corned beef hot or cold on fresh rye bread with a side of pub chips
Skins$9.50
Homemade potato skins with scallions, bacon, a blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese, with sour cream.
Location

10310 Cascade Crossing

Brooklyn OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
