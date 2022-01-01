Go
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

Fresh - Local - Family Owned

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

24940 Sperry Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1228 reviews)

Popular Items

Skins$9.50
Homemade potato skins with scallions, bacon, a blend of mozzarella & cheddar cheese, with sour cream.
Classic Reuben ☘️$14.00
A half pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled rye bread with a side of pub chips
Hooley Hunks Full Batch$13.50
Fresh, locally sourced hand-cut hunks of chicken tenders, Grilled or Crispy, in your favorite Savory Sauce. served with a side dipping sauce
Boxty$5.00
Three thin and crispy homemade Irish potato griddle cakes served with sour cream and applesauce.
Jumbo Pretzel$9.50
Fresh baked jumbo Bavarian pretzel with melted cheese and honey mustard.
Irish Egg Rolls Pair$9.00
A pair of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
Irish Egg Rolls Trio$11.50
A trio of handcrafted egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss, with Hooley Sauce and 1000 Island.
Wings Full Batch$15.50
Fresh Jumbo Wings in your choice of Savory Sauce. Full batch of 10 wings with a dipping sauce
Hooley Burger.$9.50
Fresh 1/2 pound with the basics – lettuce, pickles and onions.
Hooley Hunks 1/2 Batch.$8.00
Fresh, locally sourced hand-cut hunks of chicken tenders, Grilled or Crispy, in your favorite Savory Sauce. Served with a side and dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

24940 Sperry Rd.

Westlake OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

