HOOT DOGS

Take your palate for a trip and try any of our Signature Hoot Dogs. From our Chicago-Style Hoot Dog to our Phoenix "Fuego" Dog, our Dallas Lone Star or our Phillys Balboa it's sure to be a Hoot!

Popular Items

New York's "Cyclone" Dog$8.50
Hoot Dogs take on the Coney Island Dog with a Windy City Twist. A Grilled Hot Dog on top of a Grilled, Garlic Butter Parmesan coated New England Bun, topped with our House Made Chili, Raw onions, Sauerkraut, and Mustard. With Fresh Cut Fries.
Philly's "Balboa" Dog$8.50
Sure to be a “Knock Out.” We took a Grilled Hot Dog on top of a Grilled, Butter Parmesan coated New England Bun, and added Thinly Sliced Ribeye Beef mixed some Seasoned Grilled onions, and Smothered it with melted cheese. It’s sure to be a “WEINER.”
Nashville Buffalo Hot Sandwich$8.50
Try Hoot Dogs version of the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. Topped with our House Made Cole Slaw, House Made Chipotle Mayo and Crinkle Pickles. Served with Fresh Cut Fries. YummmEeeee!
Phoenix's "Fuego" Dog$8.50
Fried Hot Dog, wrapped in Bacon, in a New England Bun, and topped with Chorizo, Pico, Queso Fresco, Guacamole and Smothered with our House Made Chipotle Mayo. It has just the right Kick. With Fresh Cut Fries.
Chicago-Style Hoot Dog$5.00
We take one of the Best of Reams Meat Market the National Grand Champion Wieners and Serve on a steamed bun prepared with all of the original ingredients. Chose from pickles, onions, tomatoes, green pickle relish, sport peppers, and celery salt. Did we say NO KETCHUP! This includes Fresh Cut Fries. Owl Right! Owl Right! Owl Right!
House Made Chilli$6.49
House Made, available while it lasts because when it’s out, it’s OUT!
Dallas "Lone Star" Dog$8.50
A Grilled Hot Dog on top of a Grilled, Garlic Butter New England Bun, engulfed with Pulled Pork, Fresh Made Coleslaw (not creamy), and Topped with BBQ Sause. Simply stands out on its own. With Fresh Cut Fries.
Chicago Style Meatless Dog$6.00
Enjoy it Chicago’s or Da’Dogs way. Either way, it will be a HOOT!
Cheese Curds$6.99
Served with a side of rach or chipotle mustard
LA's "Hollywood" Dog$8.50
This Hoot Dawg is as unique as Hollywood Living. Take one: Take a New England Roll and lavish it with Garlic Butter and lay it on the Grill. Take two: We take a blend of Sauteed Onions, Poblano Peppers, and Green Peppers and season them the Hoot Dawg way. Take three: We add that to a
Bacon wrapped, Deep Fried Hot Dog and top it off with our House Made Chipotle Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup. With Fresh Cut Fries. This is an EPIC Scene at Hoot Dogs.
Location

150 BARTLETT PLAZA

BARTLETT IL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
