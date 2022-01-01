This Hoot Dawg is as unique as Hollywood Living. Take one: Take a New England Roll and lavish it with Garlic Butter and lay it on the Grill. Take two: We take a blend of Sauteed Onions, Poblano Peppers, and Green Peppers and season them the Hoot Dawg way. Take three: We add that to a

Bacon wrapped, Deep Fried Hot Dog and top it off with our House Made Chipotle Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup. With Fresh Cut Fries. This is an EPIC Scene at Hoot Dogs.

