Hoozels at The Lakes
Whether you are a local or just in the neighborhood visiting we offer you a cheerful, clean & casual atmosphere to enjoy quality time with your friends and family. We’ve got a full bar, domestic & craft taps, drink specials, and our famous Bloody Mary & Long Islands.
Not only are we serving up favorites like burgers, fish fry, and pizza; you’ll find interesting and delicious foods not served anywhere else in the area!
Check out our Facebook page for live music and other fun events!
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
1497 alpine drive • $$
Location
1497 alpine drive
Nekoosa WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
