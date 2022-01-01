Go
Hoozels at The Lakes

Whether you are a local or just in the neighborhood visiting we offer you a cheerful, clean & casual atmosphere to enjoy quality time with your friends and family. We’ve got a full bar, domestic & craft taps, drink specials, and our famous Bloody Mary & Long Islands.
Not only are we serving up favorites like burgers, fish fry, and pizza; you’ll find interesting and delicious foods not served anywhere else in the area!
Check out our Facebook page for live music and other fun events!

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1497 alpine drive • $$

Avg 4.7 (79 reviews)

Popular Items

Wisconsin Burger$12.00
Our Juicy 1/3 pound burger topped with bacon crumbles, cheese curds and ranch. Includes L/T/O. Served on our signature pretzel bun.
*For your safety, all burgers are cooked to a standard temperature. We promise a perfectly seared outside and juicy inside*
16" Build Your Own Pizza$17.00
Chicken Wings & Drummies (8)$8.00
Breaded or Naked served with your choice of sauce on the side.
12" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Cheese Curds$7.00
Just like the fair... only better!
The Squealer$12.00
Pulled Pork Carnitas & Canadian bacon, Layered with our Beer & Horseradish infused cheese sauce, topped with onion tanglers; all this on our special pretzel bun.
House BBQ on the side.
Chicken Tenders$9.00
lightly breaded chicken tenders with choice of sauce.
Fried Fish
Pollock is beer dipped and lightly breaded with Jen's proprietary blend of seasonings. Served with your choice of side, house made Coleslaw and optional Rye bread.
Smothered Fries$10.00
Seasoned fries smothered with garlic parmesan, ranch & cheese. Add Bacon, Chorizo, Chicken, Pork or Gyro meat for additional charge
Hoozel Burger$9.00
1/3 pound beef patty served up on a garlic buttered pretzel bun, topped with your choice of American, Swiss or Pepper Jack along with lettuce, raw onion and tomato. Sub grilled onion available. Make it a double +$2
*For your safety, all burgers are cooked to a standard temperature. We promise a perfectly seared outside and juicy inside*
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1497 alpine drive

Nekoosa WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

