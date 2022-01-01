Go
hop + grind

Butchered BURGERS > Local CRAFT BEER > Scratch Made SODAS > Classic + Alt MALTS

17 Madbury Road

Popular Items

PLAIN CHEESEBURGER$6.00
house ground angus beef patty, American + cheddar
Fried Chicken BELLY$7.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"$10.50
house ground angus beef patty, truffle hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, maple syrup
PARMA SUTRA "Chicken Parm"$10.00
GRIND: [chicken, tomato, provolone, parmesan, basil, garlic]
TOP: scratch tomato sauce, basil, fried mozzarella, provolone
BEAST MODE$12.00
2 x house ground 1/4lb black hide angus beef patties, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Fried Chicken Basic....B$7.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
BELLY$8.50
house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patty, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Buttermilk Tenders$9.50
all natural & hormone free buttermilk brined chicken tenders, beef tallow fries
Basic B.....$7.00
Angus beef patty, sweet heat pickles, crispy onion strings, Cheddar + American cheese, hop sauce
Cookies & Milk$6.50
vanilla, chocolate, crushed oreo
Location

17 Madbury Road

Durham NH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
