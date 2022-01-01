Go
HOP ALLEY

3500 Larimer St • $$

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)

Popular Items

Cumin Lamb Buns$12.00
Grilled Boulder Lamb, Uighur spices, spicy funky cucumber.
(2 buns per order)
Beijing Duck Roll$27.00
Smoked shredded duck rolled up in a scallion pancake with hoisin and cabbage
Hong You Chao Shou$17.00
Boiled pork & pickled cabbage dumplings. Dressed with chili oil, smoked soy and peanuts. 7 per order. (VERY SPICY!)
Bone Marrow Fried Rice$14.00
Egg, green peas, scallion
Gai Lan$19.00
Grilled chinese broccoli with schmaltz, oyster sauce and house made duck salt
La Zi Ji$21.00
Battered and fried chunks of chicken thigh, tossed with a dry sichuan chili spice. VERY SPICY and tingly!
Chilled Tofu$14.00
Sliced soft tofu dressed with sesame bang bang sauce, smashed cucumbers, peanuts
Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis
Fried Wontons$9.00
Fried wontons filled with tobiko, cream cheese, scallions. Served with house made duck sauce. 5 per order
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3500 Larimer St

Denver CO

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
