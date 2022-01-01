Fish N' Beer

Wood-fired seafood, craft beers, killer cocktails in RiNo, Denver…Fish N Beer!

For the freshest fish in Colorado, outside of a lake or stream, look no further than Fish N Beer, a Denver seafood restaurant that offers this coastally-challenged area fresh oysters, wood-grilled fish and an eclectic selection of draft beers in a chill, industrial-modern space.

