hop + grind

HAMBURGERS

210 Andover St • $$

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheez Burger Helper Mac$14.50
ground angus beef, American + cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon, fries, crispy onion, cheez sauce, macaroni
The Basic B....$9.50
house ground 1/4 lb black hide Angus beef patty, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Buttermilk Tenders$11.50
all natural & hormone free buttermilk brined chicken tenders
OG Mac + Cheez$12.00
lots of cheez sauce, lots of macaroni
The Hangover Mac$14.50
dry aged bacon, chopped hashbrowns, two fried eggs, truffle syrup, cheez sauce, macaroni
MORNING GLORY "Breakfast"$14.00
house ground angus beef patty, truffle hashbrown, fried egg, dry aged bacon, American + cheddar, maple syrup
BELLY$11.50
house ground 1/4 lb black hide angus beef patty, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Cheese Burger$8.00
1/4lb house ground angus beef patty, cheddar + american
BEAST MODE$14.50
2 x house ground 1/4lb black hide angus beef patties, dry aged bacon, sweet heat pickles, crispy onions, American + cheddar, hop sauce
Smokeshow Mac$15.00
hog marley patty, bbq pulled pork, smoked bacon, bbq sauce, scallion, cheez sauce, macaroni
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

210 Andover St

Peabody MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
