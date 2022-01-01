Go
"Hop Häus Is an upbeat Gastropub featuring farm to fork American eat’s. Our tap list is focused around hard to find top rated craft beer from across the country.
Book us for your special event, join us for a casual dinner or just stop in to enjoy yourself in our beer garden.
If you’re looking for something different, than you’re looking for Hop Häus."
Owner: Michael Miller

28 West Main ST

Popular Items

Giant Pretzel$11.95
served w/ cheddar ale cheese sauce
Wings$14.50
10 pieces tossed in your choice of haus wing sauce · comes with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
Häus Cheeseburger$13.95
angus beef · american cheese · lettuce · tomato · onion · pickles
Truffle Caesar Salad$9.75
Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed with our house made truffle caesar dressing, crumbled cornbread and parmesan cheese
Bbq Burger$14.75
angus beef · cheddar cheese, bbq sauce and onion frizzles
Chicken Tenders$10.50
classic tenders tossed in spiced flour ·
served with fries & ranch ·
can be tossed in any wing sauce
Bacon Cheddar Potato Bombs$8.95
Poutine$11.95
hand cut fries · cheddar curds ·
bourbon gravy · scallions
add pulled pork $3
Fries Your Way$5.50
choose between one of our popular häus made fries. sweet potato ·
truffle parm · malt vinegar ·
Bison Burger$16.95
organic american buffalo meat · caramelized onion · applewood bacon · american cheese · organic greens · pickles · garlic aioli
Location

28 West Main ST

Plantsville CT

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
