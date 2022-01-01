Hop Haus
"Hop Häus Is an upbeat Gastropub featuring farm to fork American eat’s. Our tap list is focused around hard to find top rated craft beer from across the country.
Book us for your special event, join us for a casual dinner or just stop in to enjoy yourself in our beer garden.
If you’re looking for something different, than you’re looking for Hop Häus."
Owner: Michael Miller
28 West Main ST
Popular Items
Location
28 West Main ST
Plantsville CT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zingarella
Come in and enjoy!
Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington
Classic Italian style coffee shop with fine pastries.
Mix Fine Cakes and Pastries
Come in and enjoy!
Masago Sushi 35
Come in and enjoy!