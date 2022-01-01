Go
Hop Haus Gastropub Plainville

Hop Häus is an upbeat Craft eatery featuring farm to fork American eats. Our tap list is focused around hard to find top rated craft beer from across the country. Plainville is our second & newest location scheduled to open late March & will be featuring a newly renovated taproom, family dining area. Our banquet room will be coming soon!

24 Whiting Street

Popular Items

Truffle Caesar Salad$10.25
Fresh cut romaine lettuce tossed with our house made truffle caesar dressing, crumbled cornbread and parmesan cheese
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.95
lightly fried and tossed in a parmesan crumb · sweet potato aioli
Poutine$12.50
hand cut fries · cheddar curds ·
bourbon gravy · scallions
add pulled pork $3
Extra Aioli$1.50
Strawberry Bliss Salad
organic baby greens topped with sliced
strawberries, goat cheese crumble, red onion & a hibiscus vinaigrette.
Back East Brewing Beer Dinner (APRIL)$75.00
Our next Beer Dinner features Back East Brewing on Thursday March 21st at 6:30pm.
Four courses specially paired with select beers from both breweries!
Mai Tai Cauliflower$12.50
tempura battered cauliflower tossed in mai tai sauce ·
served w/ sweet chili peanut sauce
Wings$14.75
10 pieces tossed in your choice of haus wing sauce · comes with ranch or bleu cheese & celery.
Extra Ranch 2oz$0.50
Haus Greens$8.75
baby mixed greens · cucumbers · tomatoes · onions · tossed in a balsamic vinegar dressing
Location

Plainville CT

Sunday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
