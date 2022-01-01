Go
Toast

Hop River Brewing Company

Delivery will be between 4 an 7PM each Friday.

1515 N Harrison St • $$

Avg 4 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

Soft Pretzel with Laser Beer Cheese$8.00
Lasers beer cheese topped with chives, served with Zinnia’s Bakehouse pretzels
Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.00
First Step To Helles 1/6 Keg$100.00
Helles 4.7% Refreshing clean, pale lager with a full-bodied grainy-sweet maltiness and soft, dry German hop finish.
1894 Stout 1/6 Keg$100.00
Brewery Nachos$9.00
Layered nachos with Beer Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, and Roasted Peppers with a side of Chili Salsa Verde. (Add chicken for $2).
1894 Oat Malt Stout 1/2 Keg$220.00
Red Beauty 1/6 Keg$100.00
Irish Red 4.9%
Smooth, Rich Caramel Malt with Subtle Hop Notes, and Brilliant Red Clarity
Speak Easy Pilsner 1/6 Keg$100.00
White BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken tossed in our Hop River White BBQ Sauce topped with our House-Made Pickles on a Brioche Bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1515 N Harrison St

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nawa

No reviews yet

"Nawa" means "New Beginning" in Thai
Nawa features distinctive small and large plate dining, with culinary influences from Thailand, Japan, China, Korea and elsewhere in Asia. The emphasis on everything we present is based on distinctiveness and excellence. Part of our uniquely Asian experience includes custom-crafted beverages that showcase herbal and fruit flavors of the Far East.

Mercadito Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Fort Wayne

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston