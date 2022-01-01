Go
Hop Thief TapHouse & Kitchen

We are a self pour taphouse with 40 taps of beer, wine, cider, kombucha, nitro coffee and other boozy offerings.
Our kitchen has with brick fired pizza, house made apps, sandwiches, burgers, salads and desserts. Check our patio, fire pit & corn hole.

795 SE Sydnee Lane

Popular Items

TACO TACO$15.00
Re-fried beans, chorizo, black olive, iceburg lettuce, fresh salsa, creamy red chile sauce, cheddar cheese
BRUSSEL WILSONS$11.00
Carmalized brussel sprouts, toasted hazelnut, cotija, smoked paprika garlic sauce. You will never look at Brussels the same!
DOC HOLLIDAY DIP SANDWICH$16.50
Shaved beef, pickled onions, creamy chihuahua cheese, smokey garlic sauce, cilantro with pork belly au jus. Served on a pretzel bun. Choice of side.
CHUCK WAGON TACOS (2)$15.00
Braised rib chuck, house made orange chamoy, iceburg lettuce, avocado, jalapeño verde, cotija, fresh salsa, local corn tortillas Substitute Beyond Meat +3
Choice of side.
WE GOT THE BEET!$13.00
Pickled beets, arugula, goat cheese, sweet basil vinaigrette, pumpkin seeds & mandarin marmalade
MEAT & GREET$17.50
Pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, Italian sausage, bacon, San Marzano tomato sauce
WALLA WALLA BURGER$15.00
WW Cheese Co. caraway Havarti, butter leaf lettuce, IPA honey aioli, house dill pickle chips, brioche bun
Add + bacon $2 +pork belly $2, +egg $1
CHEESE PIZZA$12.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarellas, provolone, Parmesan Romano blend.
OLD WORLD$16.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, crimini mushroom, roasted tomato
RANCHER'S MAC & CHEESE$15.00
Large elbow macaroni, creamy cheese sauce, house braised rib chuck, raclette cheese topping

Location

795 SE Sydnee Lane

College Place WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
