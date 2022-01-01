Go
Toast

Hop Atomica

Brewery | Distillery | Neighborhood Eats

PIZZA

535 East 39th Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (62 reviews)

Popular Items

Caribbean Chicken Taco$5.00
grilled jerk chicken, mango pico, queso fresco, cilantro
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Scratch made, wood fire oven baked cookie. It’s about the size of a small child’s face!
BADA BING!$20.00
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, sweet onion, lunch box peppers, spicey Italian sausage
Fig & Pig$21.00
prosciutto, black mission fig, brie, fresh mozz, balsamic drizzle
Pepperoni with Bacon$20.00
smoked bacon crumble, cupping pepperoni, and basil
Classic Caesar$12.00
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar dresssing
Low Country Beef & Cheese$15.00
Beef brisket, braised collard greens, provalone and white BBQ sauce
Low Country Beef Taco$5.00
Beef brisket, braised collard greens and white BBQ sauce
Classic Margherita$19.00
sliced plum tomato, baby mozzarella and basil
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Thai vinegarette, sesame and cilantro
See full menu

Location

535 East 39th Street

Savannah GA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ardsley Station

No reviews yet

Ardsley Station is an upscale casual American Bistro concept offering locally sourced ingredients in a gathering place that is friendly, comfortable, unpretentious and filled with personality. We only source the best ingredients from local farms in and around the low country. Ardsley Station’s food and beverage are carefully thought out and always authentic. Guests sum up their favorable assessment of what Ardsley Station has to offer with three words: It’s so good!

The Garage At Victory North

No reviews yet

Warm embracing Hospitality experience with thoughtful drinks, worldly inspired creative shareable plates in an intimate setting complemented by artfully selected music playlists and lighting

Yia Yia'S Kitchen Llc.

No reviews yet

Yia Yia’s Kitchen & Marketplace is family-owned and located in beautiful, historic Savannah, Georgia. We serve Greek Specialty Entrées, Salads, Sandwiches Hot Dogs & KRONOS Beef/Lamb Gyros. Our marketplace features Authentic Imported Foods, Pastries, Ice Cream, Beer & Select Greek Wines.

Moodright's

No reviews yet

Y'all Come Back Now!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston