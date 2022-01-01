Go
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

Hope Breakfast Bar is here to start your day with optimism. From our fresh take on breakfast favorites, we are built on a foundation of the past with a focus on making the future of our community a better place.

5377 W 16th St

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
fresh biscuits, wild mushroom sausage gravy, eggs* and seasoned hash browns
Side Bacon$5.00
three pieces of cripsy bacon
Side of Loaded Hashbrowns$5.00
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
Fried Chicken & Waffles$16.00
boneless breaded chicken tenders, buttermilk waffle, jalapeño maple syrup
Pillow Pancakes$12.00
buttermilk and sourdough yeast pancakes light as air, cinnamon sugar butter and cream cheese maple syrup
McHope Sandwich$11.00
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
Side Two Eggs$2.00
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pork shoulder bacon and fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns.
Carnitas Bowl$12.00
slow roasted pork carnitas, root potatoes, seasonal vegetables, green chili cream with tortilla
Location

St. Louis Park MN

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
