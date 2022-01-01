Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Hope Breakfast Bar is here to start your day with optimism. From our fresh take on breakfast favorites, we are built on a foundation of the past with a focus on making the future of our community a better place.
5377 W 16th St
St. Louis Park MN
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
