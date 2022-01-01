Go
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

Hope Breakfast Bar is here to start your day with optimism. From our historic space, to our fresh take on breakfast favorites, we are built on a foundation of the past with a focus on making the future of our community a better place.

1 Leech St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

McHope Sandwich$11.00
biscuit, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$14.00
country fried steak and eggs with seasoned hash browns, buttermilk biscuit and mushroom sausage gravy
Hope Breakfast$10.00
our take on a timeless classic: two eggs, hash browns, bacon and grilled bread. Online orders, scrambled eggs only.
Fried Chicken & Waffles$16.00
boneless breaded chicken tenders, buttermilk waffle, jalapeño maple syrup
Silverware Pack
In an effort to minimize waste we ask that you please select how many silverware packs you would like included. Each pack includes a Fork, Knife, Spoon & Napkin.
Banana Churro Waffle$14.00
sweet choc chip waffle with fresh banana, candied walnuts, cinnamon brown sugar with cream cheese syrup
Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
fresh biscuits, wild mushroom sausage gravy, eggs* and seasoned hash browns
Side of Loaded Hashbrowns$5.00
hashbrowns with cheddar cheese, bacon and onions
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
toasted everything bagel, pimento cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pork shoulder bacon and fried egg, with seasoned hashbrowns.
Side Bacon$5.00
three pieces of cripsy bacon
Location

Saint Paul MN

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
