HOPE Coffee DTS

A great gathering place near downtown Dallas for craft coffee, tea, pastries, and more. Located on the campus of Dallas Theological Seminary, HOPE Coffee DTS has plenty of indoor seating available.

1200 Apple St.

Avg 4.8 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

Chai Tea Latte
Enjoy a rich and flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, and high quality spices perfectly balanced with steamed milk. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”
Mocha
Try our classic latte accented with rich Dutch chocolate.
Salted Caramel Latte
Enjoy our classic latte paired with sweet toffee and salted caramel.
Brewed Coffee
Enjoy a flavorful and energizing cup of craft coffee from Honduras, Guatemala, or Mexico.
Tea Latte
Select your favorite Compassion Tea to pair with steamed milk and your choice of syrup.
DTS Latte
With school colors of gold and purple, how could one not like a caramel and lavender infused latte?
Latte
Our baristas handcraft this classic drink by combining our rich espresso with steamed milk. Try the original or add your favorite flavor for added sweetness!
Iced Cold Brew
Our baristas handcraft this bold and flavorful cold brew by slowly brewing our Honduran Medium roast for 12+ hours. For those with a sweet tooth, try our Sweet Cream or Coconut Cold Brew.
Honeycomb Latte
Enjoy a delightful combination of rich honey, hazelnut, and white chocolate in our traditional latte.
Peach Strawberry Tea Lemonade
Try our lemonade with strawberry and green peach tea. Tastes like Spring!
Location

1200 Apple St.

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
