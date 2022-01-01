HOPE Coffee DTS
A great gathering place near downtown Dallas for craft coffee, tea, pastries, and more. Located on the campus of Dallas Theological Seminary, HOPE Coffee DTS has plenty of indoor seating available.
1200 Apple St.
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
