Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114 • $$

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)

Seafood Combo$16.99
Choose two or three seafood proteins with your choice of two sides and bread.
Grilled Salmon$16.99
6 oz grilled Scottish salmon served with your choice of two sides and bread
Fried Chicken$10.49
White or Dark meat quarter, lightly dusted with special seasoning.
Iced Tea$2.25
Meatloaf$10.99
Our very own secret recipe, smothered in brown gravy and grilled onions
Vegetable omelet$9.25
Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, onions, and green peppers.
Two eggs$5.99
Served with one side and choice of bread.
Flounder Plate$12.99
Two pieces of flounder served fried, seared, or blackened with your choice of two sides and bread.
Vegetable Plate$9.99
Your choice of any four sides from our menu with a choice of bread.
Pork Chops$11.99
Two pork chops either hand breaded and fried crispy or grilled.
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114

Durham NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
