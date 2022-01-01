Hope Valley Diner
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114
Durham NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mi Peru Peruvian Cuisine
Authentic, homemade style Peruvian food
Pure Soul
Thanks for considering Pure Soul for your Vegan Thanksgiving! We cherish time & communion with family and are excited to be a part of your holidays.
Eastcut Sandwich Bar
Fine sandwiches & other swell eats washed down with a cold beverage in sunny Durham.
**Only orders of $300 (inclusive of tax/gratuity) or under can be accepted. Thank you for your understanding.
Happy + Hale
Come in and enjoy!