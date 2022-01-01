Go
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen

A neighborhood staple for freshly prepared, comforting food.

1277 Commonwealth Avenue

Popular Items

Asparagus$6.50
Mashed Potatoes$6.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$9.25
egg/shellfish (y); dairy (y); pork (y)
Patatas Bravas$9.25
egg/shellfish (y); dairy (y)
Salmon Grain Bowl$20.25
Plain Fries$4.50
cross-contamination
Broccolini$6.00
Parmesan Truffle Fries$7.50
egg/shellfish (y)
cross-contamination
Sweet & Spicy BBQ Chicken Wings$13.75
cross-contamination
Steak Frites$20.25
Location

Allston MA

Sunday9:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

