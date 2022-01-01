Hopewell Junction restaurants you'll love

Hopewell Junction restaurants
Toast
  • Hopewell Junction

Hopewell Junction's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Hopewell Junction restaurants

Fuel4Life Cafe Building 710 image

 

Fuel4Life Cafe Building 710

2070 rt 52, Hopewell Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Combo$6.99
Turkey$5.49
BYO Burger 8oz$5.99
More about Fuel4Life Cafe Building 710
Patsy's Roadhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Patsy's Roadhouse

105 NY-376, Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.4 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tony's Chicken$16.00
Kids Sliders$8.00
Pretzel$13.00
More about Patsy's Roadhouse
Handshakes Bar & Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Handshakes Bar & Grill

337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction

Avg 3.9 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings Platter$18.00
16 Crispy Wings, with any choice of our signature sauce. Served with a choice of starch
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
7 mozz sticks Served with Marinara Sauce
Pretzel Sticks$11.00
Baked with salt, served with our house cheese sauce
More about Handshakes Bar & Grill
freshBURGER image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

freshBURGER

2003 Route 52, Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.3 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BYO SINGLE$7.25
quarter pound fresh angus beef, with your choice of toppings
Chicken Avocado Burger$7.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado-mayo spread
BYO DOUBLE$8.95
2 quarter pound patties, with your choice of toppings
More about freshBURGER
Fuel4Life Cafe image

 

Fuel4Life Cafe

2070 Rt 52 building 300, Hopewell Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
More about Fuel4Life Cafe
Hopewell Hot Bagels image

 

Hopewell Hot Bagels

792 New York 82, Hopewell Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hopewell Hot Bagels

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hopewell Junction

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

