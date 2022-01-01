Hopewell Junction burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Hopewell Junction
More about Patsy's Roadhouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Patsy's Roadhouse
105 NY-376, Hopewell Junction
|Popular items
|Tony's Chicken
|$16.00
|Blazin Buffalo
|$16.00
|Build Your Own Burger
More about Handshakes Bar & Grill
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Handshakes Bar & Grill
337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction
|Popular items
|Wings
|$13.00
Dozen Wings, served with Bleu Cheese, celery & Carrots
|Buffalo Chicken Rangoons
|$11.00
Crispy Wontons filled with Buffalo Chicken & Cream cheese
|Classic Burger
|$11.00
Plain 7 oz. burger cooked to your liking on a toasted brioche bun. Customize with our choices of toppings. Served with steak fries, coleslaw and a pickle.
More about freshBURGER
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
freshBURGER
2003 Route 52, Hopewell Junction
|Popular items
|Chicken Avocado Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado-mayo spread
|BYO SINGLE
|$7.25
quarter pound fresh angus beef, with your choice of toppings
|BYO DOUBLE
|$8.95
2 quarter pound patties, with your choice of toppings