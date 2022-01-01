Hopewell Junction burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Hopewell Junction

Patsy's Roadhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Patsy's Roadhouse

105 NY-376, Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.4 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tony's Chicken$16.00
Blazin Buffalo$16.00
Build Your Own Burger
More about Patsy's Roadhouse
Handshakes Bar & Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Handshakes Bar & Grill

337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction

Avg 3.9 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$13.00
Dozen Wings, served with Bleu Cheese, celery & Carrots
Buffalo Chicken Rangoons$11.00
Crispy Wontons filled with Buffalo Chicken & Cream cheese
Classic Burger$11.00
Plain 7 oz. burger cooked to your liking on a toasted brioche bun. Customize with our choices of toppings. Served with steak fries, coleslaw and a pickle.
More about Handshakes Bar & Grill
freshBURGER image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

freshBURGER

2003 Route 52, Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.3 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Avocado Burger$7.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado-mayo spread
BYO SINGLE$7.25
quarter pound fresh angus beef, with your choice of toppings
BYO DOUBLE$8.95
2 quarter pound patties, with your choice of toppings
More about freshBURGER

