Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Hopewell Junction

Go
Hopewell Junction restaurants
Toast

Hopewell Junction restaurants that serve avocado salad

Consumer pic

 

Fresh

2003 New York 52, Hopewell Junction

No reviews yet
Avocado Crunch Salad$11.00
spinach, quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy chick peas, avocado & fresh lemon juice
Avocado Egg Salad$7.75
Avocado, salt, pepper & 2 eggs smashed on toast
More about Fresh
freshBURGER image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

freshBURGER - 2003 Route 52

2003 Route 52, Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.3 (42 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado egg salad$6.75
Avocado, salt, pepper & egg smashed together and served on your choice of toast
Avocado Crunch Salad$11.00
spinach, quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy chick peas, avocado & fresh lemon juice
More about freshBURGER - 2003 Route 52

Browse other tasty dishes in Hopewell Junction

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Burritos

Mozzarella Sticks

Tarts

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Coleslaw

Map

More near Hopewell Junction to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston