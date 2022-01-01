Buffalo chicken salad in Hopewell Junction
Fresh
2003 New York 52, Hopewell Junction
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
romaine, chicken, bleu cheese, carrots, celery, drizzle hot sauce & ranch dressing
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Handshakes Bar & Grill
337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction
|Buffalo Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.00
Fried tortilla basket filled with lettuce, breaded chicken tossed in Handshakes or Buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños serve the ranch or blue cheese.