Buffalo chicken salad in Hopewell Junction

Hopewell Junction restaurants
Hopewell Junction restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Fresh

2003 New York 52, Hopewell Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
romaine, chicken, bleu cheese, carrots, celery, drizzle hot sauce & ranch dressing
More about Fresh
Handshakes Bar & Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Handshakes Bar & Grill

337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction

Avg 3.9 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
Fried tortilla basket filled with lettuce, breaded chicken tossed in Handshakes or Buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños serve the ranch or blue cheese.
More about Handshakes Bar & Grill

