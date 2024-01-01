Cheeseburgers in Hopewell Junction
Pizza Village
799 Route 82, Hopewell Junction
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
1/2 lb. Black Angus burger topped with American Cheese & Bacon, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side.
|Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$16.00
1/2 lb. Black Angus burger topped with American Cheese, served with french fries lettuce, tomato, onion, & a pickle on the side.
|Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$18.00
1/2 lb. Black Angus burger topped with American Cheese & Bacon, served with french fries lettuce, tomato, onion, & a pickle on the side.