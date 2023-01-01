Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hopewell Junction

Hopewell Junction restaurants
Hopewell Junction restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fuel4Life Cafe - 2070 Rt 52 building 300

2070 Rt 52 building 300, Hopewell Junction

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.49
More about Fuel4Life Cafe - 2070 Rt 52 building 300
Handshakes Bar & Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Handshakes Bar & Grill

337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction

Avg 3.9 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Bbq Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, honey bbq sauce served with fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Peasant Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, garlic butter mushrooms, Pesto Mayo, served on a garlic butter brioche bun with steak fries, coleslaw and pickle.
The Elf Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar chees, bacon, maple BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun with steak fries, coleslaw and pickle.
More about Handshakes Bar & Grill

