Chicken sandwiches in Hopewell Junction

Fuel4Life Cafe - 2070 Rt 52 building 300
2070 Rt 52 building 300, Hopewell Junction
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.49
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Handshakes Bar & Grill
337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction
|Honey Bbq Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken topped with pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato, honey bbq sauce served with fries, coleslaw and pickle.
|Peasant Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, garlic butter mushrooms, Pesto Mayo, served on a garlic butter brioche bun with steak fries, coleslaw and pickle.
|The Elf Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar chees, bacon, maple BBQ sauce, served on a brioche bun with steak fries, coleslaw and pickle.