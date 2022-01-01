Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Hopewell Junction

Go
Hopewell Junction restaurants
Toast

Hopewell Junction restaurants that serve chili

Patsy's Roadhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Patsy's Roadhouse

105 NY-376, Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.4 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Shrimp (8)$14.00
Sweet Chili Shrimp Tacos$17.00
More about Patsy's Roadhouse
Handshakes Bar & Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Handshakes Bar & Grill

337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction

Avg 3.9 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Crock Of Chili$7.00
Homemade and hearty. Topped with shredded cheese and served with corn tortilla chips.
Thai Chili Salmon$20.00
fresh grilled salmon, glazed with sweet Thai chili sauce, served with veggies, and a choice of steak fries, baked potato, or rice. Includes salad or soup.
More about Handshakes Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Hopewell Junction

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Peanut Butter Cookies

Philly Cheesesteaks

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Hopewell Junction to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston