Chili in Hopewell Junction
Hopewell Junction restaurants that serve chili
Patsy's Roadhouse
105 NY-376, Hopewell Junction
|Sweet Chili Shrimp (8)
|$14.00
|Sweet Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Handshakes Bar & Grill
337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction
|Crock Of Chili
|$7.00
Homemade and hearty. Topped with shredded cheese and served with corn tortilla chips.
|Thai Chili Salmon
|$20.00
fresh grilled salmon, glazed with sweet Thai chili sauce, served with veggies, and a choice of steak fries, baked potato, or rice. Includes salad or soup.