Egg rolls in Hopewell Junction

Hopewell Junction restaurants
Hopewell Junction restaurants that serve egg rolls

Fuel4Life Cafe image

 

Fuel4Life Cafe

2070 Rt 52 building 300, Hopewell Junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Eggs with Cheese on a Roll$2.29
More about Fuel4Life Cafe
Handshakes Bar & Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Handshakes Bar & Grill

337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction

Avg 3.9 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$12.00
Homemade Mac & Cheese & bbq pulled pork in a thin crispy egg roll wrap, served with chipotle ranch
House Egg Rolls$9.00
Pork & Shrimp stuffed in a crispy egg roll wrap, served with sweet & sour
More about Handshakes Bar & Grill

