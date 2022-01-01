Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg salad sandwiches in
Hopewell Junction
/
Hopewell Junction
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Hopewell Junction restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
FRESH
2003 New York 52, Hopewell Junction
No reviews yet
Avocado Egg Salad
$7.75
Avocado, salt, pepper & 2 eggs smashed on toast
More about FRESH
Hopewell Hot Bagels
792 New York 82, Hopewell Junction
No reviews yet
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$2.89
Egg & Cheese
$3.19
Bagel with Butter
$1.95
More about Hopewell Hot Bagels
