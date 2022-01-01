Fried pickles in Hopewell Junction

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patsy's Roadhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Patsy's Roadhouse

105 NY-376, Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.4 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.00
More about Patsy's Roadhouse
Handshakes Bar & Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Handshakes Bar & Grill

337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction

Avg 3.9 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Burger$11.00
Plain 7 oz. burger cooked to your liking on a toasted brioche bun. Customize with our choices of toppings. Served with steak fries, coleslaw and a pickle.
Handshakes Burger$14.00
Topped with american cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries, 2 onion rings and a choice of soup or chili.
Wings$13.00
Dozen Wings, served with Bleu Cheese, celery & Carrots
More about Handshakes Bar & Grill

