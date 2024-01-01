Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Hopewell Junction
/
Hopewell Junction
/
Garlic Knots
Hopewell Junction restaurants that serve garlic knots
Pizza Village
799 Route 82, Hopewell Junction
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$5.00
6 Garlic Knots, served with a side of tomato sauce.
More about Pizza Village
Giardino - 827 NY-82
827 NY-82, Hopewell Junction
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$0.00
More about Giardino - 827 NY-82
Browse other tasty dishes in Hopewell Junction
Fried Pickles
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Quesadillas
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Penne
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Francese
More near Hopewell Junction to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Beacon
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Highland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(415 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(808 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1267 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston