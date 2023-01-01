Steak fajitas in Hopewell Junction
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Patsy's Roadhouse
105 NY-376, Hopewell Junction
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Handshakes Bar & Grill
337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction
|Steak Fajita Rice Bowl
|$18.00
A bed of rice topped with sauteed onions, green peppers, sliced NY strip, fajita seasoning, shredded cheese, tomatos, black olives, and served with sour cream and salsa.