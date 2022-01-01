Tacos in Hopewell Junction
Hopewell Junction restaurants that serve tacos
Patsy's Roadhouse
105 NY-376, Hopewell Junction
|Sweet Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Handshakes Bar & Grill
337 Route 82, Hopewell Junction
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$17.00
3 Flour tortillas, diced breaded chicken tossed in handshakes sauce, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and a ranch drizzle. Serve with cajun steak fries.
|Firecracker Steak Tacos
|$18.00
3 Flour tortillas stuffed with sliced NY strip, lettuce and tomatoes, shredded cheese, jalapenos, frizzled onions, and chipotle ranch. Served with cajuned steak fries.
|Beef Tacos
|$17.00
3 Flour tortillas, seasoned ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with Cajun steak fries.