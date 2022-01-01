Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tarts in
Hopewell Junction
/
Hopewell Junction
/
Tarts
Hopewell Junction restaurants that serve tarts
Hopewell Hot Bagels
792 New York 82, Hopewell Junction
No reviews yet
Linzer Tart - Chocolate
$2.50
Linzer Tart - Raspberry
$2.50
More about Hopewell Hot Bagels
Fuel4Life Cafe
2070 Rt 52 building 300, Hopewell Junction
No reviews yet
Pop tart
$1.00
More about Fuel4Life Cafe
