Hopewell restaurants you'll love
Hopewell's top cuisines
Must-try Hopewell restaurants
More about Roja Taco Joint
TACOS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Roja Taco Joint
220 E City Point Rd, Hopewell
|Popular items
|Guac & Chips
|$6.00
(V)
|Bean Bowl
|$9.50
vegetarian (v/o)
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.50
(V)
More about Waves Sandwich Company
Waves Sandwich Company
224 N Main St, Hopewell
|Popular items
|Turkey Bacon Pesto
|$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Housemade Pesto, Mayo.
|Italian
|$13.00
Mayo, House Pepper Spread, Genoa Salami, Ham, Prosciutto, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Lettuce, House Dressing
|Reuben
|$11.00
In-House Shaved Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
701 West Randolph Street, Hopewell
|Popular items
|Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies
|$9.00
honey sriracha butter
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
Served with choice of side