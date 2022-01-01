Hopewell restaurants you'll love

  Hopewell

Seafood
Roja Taco Joint image

TACOS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Roja Taco Joint

220 E City Point Rd, Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Guac & Chips$6.00
(V)
Bean Bowl$9.50
vegetarian (v/o)
Chips & Salsa$4.50
(V)
More about Roja Taco Joint
Banner pic

 

Waves Sandwich Company

224 N Main St, Hopewell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Bacon Pesto$10.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Housemade Pesto, Mayo.
Italian$13.00
Mayo, House Pepper Spread, Genoa Salami, Ham, Prosciutto, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Lettuce, House Dressing
Reuben$11.00
In-House Shaved Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread
More about Waves Sandwich Company
The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

701 West Randolph Street, Hopewell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies$9.00
honey sriracha butter
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Served with choice of side
More about The Boathouse
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Mackerel - VA

700 Jordan Point Rd, Prince George

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Holy Mackerel - VA
