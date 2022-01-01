Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Hopewell

Hopewell restaurants
Hopewell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Waves Sandwich Company

224 N Main St, Hopewell

Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
More about Waves Sandwich Company
Item pic

 

The Boathouse

701 West Randolph Street, Hopewell

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$12.00
fresh grilled chicken, brioche bun , gruyere cheese, bacon, ranch lettuce tomato, old bay chips
Crispy "HOT" Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, country slaw, gorgonzola cheese, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips, buttermilk ranch dressing
More about The Boathouse

