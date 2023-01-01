Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Hopewell

Hopewell restaurants
Hopewell restaurants that serve crab cakes

Crab Cake Benedict image

 

The Boathouse - at City Point

701 West Randolph Street, Hopewell

Crab Cake Benedict$19.00
mini crab cakes, local farm poached eggs*, old bay hollandaise*, asparagus, buttermilk biscuit, home fries
Boathouse Crab Cakes$36.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, whole grain mustard remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Mackerel - VA - 700 Jordan Point Rd

700 Jordan Point Rd, Prince George

Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
