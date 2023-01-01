Crab cakes in Hopewell
The Boathouse - at City Point
701 West Randolph Street, Hopewell
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$19.00
mini crab cakes, local farm poached eggs*, old bay hollandaise*, asparagus, buttermilk biscuit, home fries
|Boathouse Crab Cakes
|$36.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, whole grain mustard remoulade
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.00
lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips