Hop Farm Brewing Company
Without Farms You'd be, Hungry, Naked, and Thirsty!
5601 Butler St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5601 Butler St
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pusadees Garden
Due to pandemic restrictions, we are currently welcoming dinner guests by reservation only!
B52 Cafe
Please note: Menu descriptions do not include all ingredients. All menu items may contain tree nuts, peanuts, wheat or soy. If you have a food allergy, beware there is a significant risk of cross-contact with these and other food allergens. Pitted olives served may contain pits.
A 15% gratuity will automatically be added to any order $100 and above.
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Come in and enjoy!
Pizza Lupo
Come in and enjoy!