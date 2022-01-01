Go
Toast

Hop Farm Brewing Company

Without Farms You'd be, Hungry, Naked, and Thirsty!

5601 Butler St • $$

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)

Popular Items

Bavarian Style Soft Pretzel$8.00
Served with mustard and cheese sauce.
Farm Cobb Salad$12.50
roasted corn, Brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, black beans, apple cider vinaigrette dressing
Hop Farm Burger$14.50
Smash style burger with 2 patties,
Cheese, Grilled Onions,
Hop Farm sauce
( Comes with Chips )
Vegan Nachos$15.00
vegan cheese sauce, veggie burger 'beef',
pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño
Onion Ring Basket$8.00
Served with side of bbq
Sliders Trio$13.50
Hop farm burger, Taco burger,
pulled pork. Served with house chips
Buffalo Cauliflower$12.50
Cauliflower florets, buffalo sauce, crumbled Gorgonzola, bleu cheese yogurt sauce.
Pittsburgh Pale Ale 4pk$16.00
American Pale Ale – Mosaic & El Dorado hops provide notes of citrus, honeydew, and mixed berries.
5.5% ABV
Nachos$15.00
Cheese sauce, ground beef,
pico de gallo, sour cream,
fresh jalapeño
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5601 Butler St

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pusadees Garden

No reviews yet

Due to pandemic restrictions, we are currently welcoming dinner guests by reservation only!

B52 Cafe

No reviews yet

Please note: Menu descriptions do not include all ingredients. All menu items may contain tree nuts, peanuts, wheat or soy. If you have a food allergy, beware there is a significant risk of cross-contact with these and other food allergens. Pitted olives served may contain pits.
A 15% gratuity will automatically be added to any order $100 and above.

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Lupo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston