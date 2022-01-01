Chicken salad in Hopkins
Hopkins restaurants that serve chicken salad
My Burger Minnetonka
10997 Red Circle Drive, Minnetonka
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Pub 819
819 Mainstreet, Hopkins
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onions, celery, pepperoncini peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer
|$18.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, appples, grapes, honey roasted pecans, tossed in green goddess, crispy chicken & a honey mustard drizzle
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$16.00
Chicken breast, mayonnaise, celery, grapes, craisins, honey roasted pecans, fresh mango, sliced tomato, romaine, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Crossroads Delicatessen
2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins
|Straw Chicken Salad
|$15.99
WE START WITH FRESH SALAD GREENS TOPPED WITH STRIPS OF GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, ROASTED WALNUTS, GORGONZOLA CHEESE AND SLICED FRESH STRAWBERRIES. SPRINKLED WITH TOASTED SESAME SEEDS AND SERVED WITH OUR OWN POPPY SEED DRESSING.
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$15.99
GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS ATOP A HAYSTACK OF ASIAN SLAW WITH A HOMEMADE SESAME DRESSING, WITH CRISP WONTONS AND SESAME SEEDS.
|Chicken Salad Sand
|$12.99