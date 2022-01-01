Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hopkins

Go
Hopkins restaurants
Toast

Hopkins restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

My Burger Minnetonka

10997 Red Circle Drive, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
More about My Burger Minnetonka
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Pub 819

819 Mainstreet, Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onions, celery, pepperoncini peppers, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Summer$18.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, appples, grapes, honey roasted pecans, tossed in green goddess, crispy chicken & a honey mustard drizzle
Chicken Salad Wrap$16.00
Chicken breast, mayonnaise, celery, grapes, craisins, honey roasted pecans, fresh mango, sliced tomato, romaine, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Pub 819
Crossroads Delicatessen image

 

Crossroads Delicatessen

2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Straw Chicken Salad$15.99
WE START WITH FRESH SALAD GREENS TOPPED WITH STRIPS OF GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, ROASTED WALNUTS, GORGONZOLA CHEESE AND SLICED FRESH STRAWBERRIES. SPRINKLED WITH TOASTED SESAME SEEDS AND SERVED WITH OUR OWN POPPY SEED DRESSING.
Asian Chicken Salad$15.99
GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS ATOP A HAYSTACK OF ASIAN SLAW WITH A HOMEMADE SESAME DRESSING, WITH CRISP WONTONS AND SESAME SEEDS.
Chicken Salad Sand$12.99
More about Crossroads Delicatessen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

yum! kitchen & bakery

6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
chicken salad pint$16.95
tarragon chicken salad box lunch$13.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
chicken salad 1/2 pint$9.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Hopkins

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Spaghetti

Tuna Salad

French Toast

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Ball Soup

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Hopkins to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston