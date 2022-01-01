Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Hopkins
/
Hopkins
/
Chili
Hopkins restaurants that serve chili
Ham's Sandwich Shop
14200 Wayzata Blvd,Ste P, Minnetonka
No reviews yet
Chili
$0.00
More about Ham's Sandwich Shop
Crossroads Delicatessen
2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins
No reviews yet
Steakhouse Beef Chili
$14.99
A LARGE STEAMING BOWL OF BEEF AND BEAN CHILI WITH SOUR CREAM, CHEDDAR, AND A CORN MUFFIN.
More about Crossroads Delicatessen
