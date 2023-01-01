Clams in Hopkins

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hopkins restaurants that serve clams
Ham's Sandwich Shop
14200 Wayzata Blvd,Ste P, Minnetonka
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder
$0.00
More about Ham's Sandwich Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES
yum! kitchen and bakery - Shady Oak
6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka
Avg 4.2
(276 reviews)
cup clam chowda'
$5.95
bowl clam chowda'
$6.95
quart clam chowda'
$12.95
More about yum! kitchen and bakery - Shady Oak
