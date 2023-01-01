Greek salad in Hopkins
Hopkins restaurants that serve greek salad
Crossroads Delicatessen
2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins
|Greek Salad
|$14.99
A TASTE OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WITH MIXED GREENS, FETA, ROMAS, ONIONS, OLIVES, CUCUMBERS AND PEPPERONCINI'S WITH GREEK VINAIGRETTE.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
yum! kitchen and bakery - Shady Oak
6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka
|greek salad (feeds 8-10)
|$40.00
feta, cucumbers, marinated red onions, kalamata olives & tomatoes on romaine w/ red wine vinaigrette
|greek salad
|$12.95
feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, tomatoes & marinated red onions on romaine w/ red wine vinaigrette, & hummus w/ flat bread
|greek salad (feeds 4-6)
|$25.00
feta, cucumbers, marinated red onions, kalamata olives & tomatoes on romaine w/ red wine vinaigrette