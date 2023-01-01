Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Hopkins

Hopkins restaurants
Toast

Hopkins restaurants that serve greek salad

Crossroads Delicatessen image

 

Crossroads Delicatessen

2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$14.99
A TASTE OF THE MEDITERRANEAN WITH MIXED GREENS, FETA, ROMAS, ONIONS, OLIVES, CUCUMBERS AND PEPPERONCINI'S WITH GREEK VINAIGRETTE.
More about Crossroads Delicatessen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

yum! kitchen and bakery - Shady Oak

6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
greek salad (feeds 8-10)$40.00
feta, cucumbers, marinated red onions, kalamata olives & tomatoes on romaine w/ red wine vinaigrette
greek salad$12.95
feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, tomatoes & marinated red onions on romaine w/ red wine vinaigrette, & hummus w/ flat bread
greek salad (feeds 4-6)$25.00
feta, cucumbers, marinated red onions, kalamata olives & tomatoes on romaine w/ red wine vinaigrette
More about yum! kitchen and bakery - Shady Oak

