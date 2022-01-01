Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Hopkins

Go
Hopkins restaurants
Toast

Hopkins restaurants that serve key lime pies

My Burger Minnetonka image

 

My Burger Minnetonka

10997 Red Circle Drive, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Shake!$5.95
The Shake of the Moment! Hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with Key-lime Juice, graham cracker crumbs, and a piece of Key-lime pie!
More about My Burger Minnetonka
Crossroads Delicatessen image

 

Crossroads Delicatessen

2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PC Key Lime Pie$6.49
GO AHEAD…TRY TO FIND A BETTER ONE THAN THIS SWEET, TART AND CREAMY WORK OF GENIUS. WE WISH YOU LUCK. WE HAVE HEARD IT'S AS GOOD AS IN KEY WEST..
More about Crossroads Delicatessen
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

yum! kitchen & bakery

6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
mini key lime pie$6.25
More about yum! kitchen & bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Hopkins

Cheeseburgers

Tuna Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Carrot Cake

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Cookies

Map

More near Hopkins to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston