Noodle soup in Hopkins

Hopkins restaurants
Hopkins restaurants that serve noodle soup

PHO

Cam Ranh Bay Vietnamese Kitchen

712 Main St, Hopkins

Avg 4 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Hu Tieu (Rice Noodle Soup)$15.00
fish ball, squid, shrimp, scallops, rich noodles, scallions, onions, lettuce and a shrimp wonton
MI (Egg Noodle Soup)$12.00
BBQ pork, egg noodle, onions, scallions, and lettuce
Seafood Mi (Egg Noodle Soup)$15.00
fish ball, squid, shrimp, scallops, egg noodle, scallions, lettuce and a shrimp wonton
More about Cam Ranh Bay Vietnamese Kitchen
Crossroads Delicatessen image

 

Crossroads Delicatessen

2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Soup QT (No Noodles No Balls)$10.99
CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED AND FOR GOOD REASON! OUR HOMEMADE CHICKEN BROTH IS TEEMING WITH CHUNKS OF CHICKEN, CARROTS AND CELERY. *BROTH ONLY*
More about Crossroads Delicatessen

Map

