Rice bowls in Hopkins
Hopkins restaurants that serve rice bowls
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Pub 819
819 Mainstreet, Hopkins
|Chicken Fried Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Scrambled egg, carrots, edamame, red peppers, spicy Thai peanut sauce, coconut rice, green onion
Toma Mojo Grill
12977 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka
|Pork n' Rice Bowl
|$11.59
Pulled pork, northern beans, pickled peppers, braises kale and chickpeas, on a bed of herb rice with Piri Aioli.
|Garden Rice Bowl
|$10.59
Roast red peppers, braised kale and chickpeas, corn, pickled peppers, northern beans and hummus on a bed of herb rice with Red Mojo.