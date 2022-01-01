Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Hopkins

Go
Hopkins restaurants
Toast

Hopkins restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Pub 819

819 Mainstreet, Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice Bowl$16.00
Scrambled egg, carrots, edamame, red peppers, spicy Thai peanut sauce, coconut rice, green onion
More about Pub 819
Item pic

 

Toma Mojo Grill

12977 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork n' Rice Bowl$11.59
Pulled pork, northern beans, pickled peppers, braises kale and chickpeas, on a bed of herb rice with Piri Aioli.
Garden Rice Bowl$10.59
Roast red peppers, braised kale and chickpeas, corn, pickled peppers, northern beans and hummus on a bed of herb rice with Red Mojo.
More about Toma Mojo Grill

