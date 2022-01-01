Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Hopkins

Hopkins restaurants
Hopkins restaurants that serve tacos

Mainstreet Bar and Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mainstreet Bar and Grill

814 Mainstreet, Hopkins

Avg 4 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
Cajun Shrimp Tacos$13.00
More about Mainstreet Bar and Grill
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

yum! kitchen & bakery

6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
vegan-o rajas con papas tacos$14.95
corn tortillas w/ charred poblano peppers, red onions, potatoes, mushrooms, cabbage & salsa verde
hugo's baja mahi tacos$15.95
on romaine w/ spicy baja sauce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese & corn tortillas
More about yum! kitchen & bakery

