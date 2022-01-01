Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Hopkins

Go
Hopkins restaurants
Toast

Hopkins restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Ham's Sandwich Shop

14200 Wayzata Blvd,Ste P, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ultimate Veggie Sandwich$8.69
Avocado, cucumbers, spinach, lettuce, tomato, provolone and pepper jack cheese, sunflower cream cheese spread and mayo served on a sliced multigrain bread.
More about Ham's Sandwich Shop
yum! kitchen & bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

yum! kitchen and bakery - Shady Oak

6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
large platter yum! veggie sandwich$75.00
16 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain
small platter yum! veggie sandwich$40.00
8 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain
More about yum! kitchen and bakery - Shady Oak

