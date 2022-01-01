Veggie sandwiches in Hopkins
Hopkins restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
More about Ham's Sandwich Shop
Ham's Sandwich Shop
14200 Wayzata Blvd,Ste P, Minnetonka
|Ultimate Veggie Sandwich
|$8.69
Avocado, cucumbers, spinach, lettuce, tomato, provolone and pepper jack cheese, sunflower cream cheese spread and mayo served on a sliced multigrain bread.
More about yum! kitchen and bakery - Shady Oak
SALADS • SANDWICHES
yum! kitchen and bakery - Shady Oak
6001 Shady Oak Rd, Minnetonka
|large platter yum! veggie sandwich
|$75.00
16 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain
|small platter yum! veggie sandwich
|$40.00
8 pieces w/ avocado, cucumber, sprouts, tomato, spinach, cheddar & muenster w/ honey mustard on whole grain