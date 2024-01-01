Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hopkins restaurants you'll love

Go
Hopkins restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hopkins

Must-try Hopkins restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Barn Bites - Hopkins Elementary School - Field Day

6120 Cabin Creek Road, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Barn Bowl$13.00
Our signature loaded bowl is not for the faint of heart! Deliciously seasoned fries smothered with creamy mac n' cheese, and your choice of pork or chicken tenderloin, drizzled in our Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.
THE JERK
Take a mouth-watering trip to the Islands with our Jerk Seasoned, breaded cutlet topped with melted pepper jack cheese and pineapple mango jelly. Served on a bun.
Strawberry Poppers$4.79
Deep Fried Goodness covered with your choice of Fruit! Drenched in fruit juices and a blanket of powdered sugar, it fills that sweet tooth craving!
More about Barn Bites - Hopkins Elementary School - Field Day
Restaurant banner

 

The Epicurean Table

9661 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Epicurean Table
Main pic

 

CASEY’S - 8505 GARNERS FERRY ROAD

8505 GARNERS FERRY ROAD, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about CASEY’S - 8505 GARNERS FERRY ROAD
Map

More near Hopkins to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Aiken

No reviews yet

Florence

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (12 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston