Cheeseburgers in Hopkinsville

The Wood Shed
1821 W 7th St., Hopkinsville
|Double Cheeseburger
|$7.50
|Cheeseburger
|$5.50
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.50
Meal Prep Momma
517 Heritage Way, Hopkinsville
|Bacon Cheeseburger pizza
|$16.00
Ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, dill pickle slices, red onion garlic and mustard sauce
|Keto Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.25
Fully dressed Keto Cheeseburger. We use the best Healthy life White Keto burger buns, .25 pound all beef ninja grilled patty, and fully dressed to impress.
797 calories, 64g fat, 50g protein, and a whopping 3.2 net carbs