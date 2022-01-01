Chicken salad in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Meal Prep Momma
Meal Prep Momma
517 Heritage Way, Hopkinsville
|Keto graze box - Comes with a Loaded Chicken Salad stuffed tomato, 4 Jalapeno stuffed olives, 3 Jalapeno artichoke bacon dip stuffed mini sweet peppers, 5 petite dill pickles, and 1 turkey snack stick
|$8.50
370 calories, 22g fat, 25g protein, 7g carbs
|Our famous Savory Loaded Chicken Salad by the pint
|$8.25
Our famous Savory loaded chicken salad pint bowls will serve 3-4. Nutrition facts per serving Calories 200, Protein 9g, fat 17g, Net Carbs 2g
|Loaded Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$4.25
Our famous loaded Chicken salad Sandwich Calories 270, Fat 21g, Protein 17g, Net Carbs 3g