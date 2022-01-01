Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville restaurants
Hopkinsville restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Wood Shed

1821 W 7th St., Hopkinsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.25
More about The Wood Shed
Meal Prep Momma

517 Heritage Way, Hopkinsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Keto graze box - Comes with a Loaded Chicken Salad stuffed tomato, 4 Jalapeno stuffed olives, 3 Jalapeno artichoke bacon dip stuffed mini sweet peppers, 5 petite dill pickles, and 1 turkey snack stick$8.50
370 calories, 22g fat, 25g protein, 7g carbs
Our famous Savory Loaded Chicken Salad by the pint$8.25
Our famous Savory loaded chicken salad pint bowls will serve 3-4. Nutrition facts per serving Calories 200, Protein 9g, fat 17g, Net Carbs 2g
Loaded Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.25
Our famous loaded Chicken salad Sandwich Calories 270, Fat 21g, Protein 17g, Net Carbs 3g
More about Meal Prep Momma

