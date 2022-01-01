Chili in Hopkinsville

The Sticky Asian Stir Fry Pork is loaded with rainbow color veggies like mushrooms, red bell pepper, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrot and green onion and served over cauliflower rice

The Nutrition facts: Calories 370, Fat 7g, cholesterol 299mg, sodium 740mg, Net carbs 18g, protein 28g

All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto calculated estimates only.

