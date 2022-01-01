Chili in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville restaurants that serve chili
More about The Wood Shed - 1821 W 7th St.
The Wood Shed - 1821 W 7th St.
1821 W 7th St., Hopkinsville
|Chili Dog (seasonal)
|$6.25
More about Meal Prep Momma
Meal Prep Momma
517 Heritage Way, Hopkinsville
|Sweet chili pork stir fry 11/8
|$8.50
The Sticky Asian Stir Fry Pork is loaded with rainbow color veggies like mushrooms, red bell pepper, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrot and green onion and served over cauliflower rice
The Nutrition facts: Calories 370, Fat 7g, cholesterol 299mg, sodium 740mg, Net carbs 18g, protein 28g
All Nutritional information and calculations are provided as a courtesy. Nutritional values are auto calculated estimates only.
|Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole 11/9
|$8.50
BakedTuscan chicken casserole recipe combines spinach, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, cream cheese, and parmesan and comes together for a delicious Tuscan inspired meal.
The Nutrition facts: Calories 451, Net Carbs 15g, Fat 7g, cholesterol 137, sodium 232mg, Protein 32mg
