Tomato salad in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville restaurants
Toast

Hopkinsville restaurants that serve tomato salad

The Wood Shed - 1821 W 7th St.

1821 W 7th St., Hopkinsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato & Chicken Salad (seasonal)$7.00
More about The Wood Shed - 1821 W 7th St.
Meal Prep Momma

517 Heritage Way, Hopkinsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Keto graze box - Comes with a Loaded Chicken Salad stuffed tomato, 4 Jalapeno stuffed olives, 3 Jalapeno artichoke bacon dip stuffed mini sweet peppers, 5 petite dill pickles, and 1 turkey snack stick$8.50
370 calories, 22g fat, 25g protein, 7g carbs
Loaded Chicken Salad Tomato$4.50
Our famous loaded chicken salad stuffed inside of a juicy tomato Calories 200, Protein 9g, fat 17g, Net Carbs 2g
More about Meal Prep Momma

