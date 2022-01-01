Hoplite Irish Pub & Restaurant - Carolina Beach
Come in and enjoy!
720 N Lake Park Blvd
Location
720 N Lake Park Blvd
Carolina Beach NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stoked Restaurant
Come in and enjoy
The Dive
Come in and enjoy!
Nauti Dog
Gourmet Hot Dog Restaurant with full bar on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.
Silver Dollar
Come in and enjoy!